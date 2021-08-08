Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Japan exceeds its own record medal haul at Tokyo 2020; Olympics-Australia hail Tokyo campaign as balm for pandemic struggles back home and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Japan exceeds its own record medal haul at Tokyo 2020

Japan secured the country's record medal haul at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games of at least 56 medals as of Sunday morning, of which 27 are gold. The new record far exceeds its previous record of 37 medals, of which 16 were gold, at the 2000 Athens Olympics.

Olympics-Australia hail Tokyo campaign as balm for pandemic struggles back home

Australia's Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman hailed his team's record-equalling performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, wiping tears from his eyes as he spoke of its impact on people back home - a nation largely in COVID-19 lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-daily-covid-19-2021-record-high-with-millions-lockdown-2021-08-07.

The Australian team had won 17 gold medals heading into the final day of action in Tokyo, matching their previous best haul from the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Olympics-Athletics-Marathon maestro Kipchoge's advice for Japan: just prepare and enjoy

Japan may have come away without a medal as it hosted the latest Olympic marathons but can take heart in the high finishes of its top runners in hot and humid conditions that forced many of the world's top competitors to drop out. Suguru Osako finished sixth in the men's marathon on a humid and windy Sunday in Sapporo when 29 runners exited the race early including world champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda.

Olympics-World Athletics to look at "implications" of Tsimanouskaya case, says Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he offered his help on the night Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was ejected from the Olympics by officials of her own Belarussian team and that the governing body will be looking at the implications of the extraordinary events. Tsimanouskaya was ordered to fly home after criticizing officials after she refused to take part in the 4x400metres relay but refused at the airport in Tokyo. She sought protection from Japanese police before later gaining asylum in Poland https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-sprinter-tsimanouskaya-leaves-polish-embassy-tokyo-police-2021-08-03.

Olympics-Support for Biles, Osaka shows progress on mental health

The Tokyo Olympics will be remembered for the spotlight they shone on mental health when even the toughest athletes opened up on the need to care for more than limbs and ligaments.

Two of the biggest global sports stars - Simone Biles of the United States, considered by many the greatest gymnast ever, and Japanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka - made it impossible to ignore the psychological strain on elite athletes.

Olympics-Cycling-American Valente wins gold in crash-hit omnium

American Jennifer Valente recovered from a late crash to land gold for the United States in the women's omnium as a memorable week of track racing concluded at the Izu Velodrome on Sunday. Valente, 26, was comfortably ahead on points towards the end of the points race, the final element of the four-part endurance race crammed into three hours when she went down hard.

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge cements legacy as greatest marathon runner

About 30 kilometers into the men's marathon in Sapporo on Sunday, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run towards his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone - the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians.

Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama

Japan will douse it's more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and transformed by the drama of politics, dazzling sport, and deeply personal turmoil. For the host nation, the Olympics fell short of the global triumph and financial blockbuster it once sought.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. women beat host nation Japan to claim 7th straight gold

Team USA extended a historic run of championships in Olympic women's basketball on Sunday, winning the gold against home team Japan, which made their first-ever appearance in a medal match. The United States women team earned their seventh-straight gold in the 90-75 victory at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

Olympics-Cycling-Seventh heaven for keirin king Kenny

Jason Kenny became Britain's greatest Olympian as he powered to victory in the men's keirin on Sunday to claim the seventh gold medal of his incredible career. The 33-year-old arrived in Tokyo tied on six golds with former track cycling teammate Chris Hoy.

