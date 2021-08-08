Left Menu

BYJU'S announces Rs 2 crore for Chopra, Rs 1 crore each for other Tokyo medallists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 10:47 IST
Edtech major BYJU'S on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra following his gold medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

The startup also announced Rs 1 crore for each of the other six medallists, who brought laurels to the country at the Games.

''Making further strides into encouraging players across sports disciplines, the company has announced Rs 2 crores for Neeraj Chopra and Rs 1 crore each for Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia,'' a release said.

Chopra on Saturday produced a throw of 87.58m in the finals at the Tokyo Games to claim the country's first track-and-field medal and become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

His win also took India's medal tally at Tokyo to seven, making it the best ever Games for the country.

''Sports has a critical role to play in nation-building and it's time that we celebrate our Olympic heroes, not just once in 4 years, but every single day,'' Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

