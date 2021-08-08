Left Menu

Cuba gets 4th boxing gold medal in Tokyo

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Andy Cruz has won Cuba's fourth boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating U.S. lightweight Keyshawn Davis 4:1 in the final at the Kokugikan arena.

Cruz beat Davis for the fourth consecutive time in their amateur careers, but he had to rally with an impressive third-round after Davis swept the second on all five judges' cards.

Cruz and Davis both showed off the hand speed and athleticism that made them two of the most impressive fighters in Tokyo, but Cruz's technical skills impressed the judges.

Cruz joined two-time Olympic gold medalists Roniel Iglesias, Arlen Lopez, and Julio Cesar La Cruz with championships in Tokyo.

The American team has just one shot left to end its 17-year men's gold medal drought when super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. fights Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the final bout of the Olympics.

Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov and Australia's Harry Garside won lightweight bronze.

