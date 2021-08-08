Bahraini suspended for blood transfusion
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:35 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Bahraini runner Sadik Mikhou has tested positive for a blood transfusion at the Tokyo Olympics and has been provisionally suspended.
The Moroccan-born Mikhou ran in the 1,500-meter heats on Tuesday but did not advance to the final.
Advertisement
The International Testing Agency says the suspected doping violation was reported on Friday.
Mikhou was previously banned for blood doping but his suspension expired in December.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moroccan Olympic boxer tries to take a bite out of opponent
Moroccan arrested in Greece on suspicion of being IS member
Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan El Bakkali ends Kenyan steeplechase domination
Olympics-Bahrain runner Alsadik Mikhou suspended for suspected blood doping
Olympics-Athletics-Moroccan El Bakkali ends Kenyan steeplechase domination