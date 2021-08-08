Left Menu

Indian contingent at Games Village gives warm reception to Neeraj Chopra

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:39 IST
Indian contingent at Games Village gives warm reception to Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Twitter/Olympics) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India's Olympic contingent here threw a warm reception for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he became the country's first track-and-field gold-medallist at the Games that will end this evening.

Indian athletes and officials, including men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh, lauded Neeraj's historic achievement on Saturday night in a small celebration at the Games village.

Following a cake-cutting ceremony, Manpreet showered praise on India's first individual gold medal winner in Olympics' track and field history.

''The whole country is talking about Neeraj at the moment. He has done all the hard work and he deserves it (the gold). We all are very proud of him.

''I also want to congratulate all the athletes who gave their best at the Olympics,'' said Manpreet, whose team also did something special by winning an Olympic medal in hockey for the first time in 41 years.

Manpreet also thanked the Indian officials for taking good care of the athletes.

A majority of the Indian contingent is set to fly back on Monday morning and with a host of felicitation ceremonies lined up for the medal winners, the celebrations will not stop anytime soon.

With seven medals in Tokyo, India recorded its best performance in Olympics surpassing the six medal effort in London 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021