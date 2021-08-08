Left Menu

REVIEW-Olympics-Equestrian-Germans dominate, Swedes thrill, Springsteen wins silver

Sweden narrowly beat the United States in the breathtaking jump-off that followed to claim their first team jumping gold medal since 1924, making up for the disappointment of the individual event where three Swedes were in the top five but were beaten to gold by Britain's Ben Maher. The daughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Anne, competed in the sport at the 1976 Montreal Olympics but it was the daughter of music royalty on show in Tokyo.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:06 IST
REVIEW-Olympics-Equestrian-Germans dominate, Swedes thrill, Springsteen wins silver
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • Japan

Germany, with dressage world number one Isabell Werth and rising eventing star Julia Krajewski, once again showed they lead the pack by claiming gold in three of the six competitions, while Britain and Sweden also delivered stellar rides in Tokyo.

Germany's hopes of winning a gold medal in each of the three disciplines in Tokyo were dashed on Saturday, however, when Killer Queen, the mare of world show jumping number one Daniel Deusser, shied at a fence in the team jumping final. Sweden narrowly beat the United States in the breathtaking jump-off that followed to claim their first team jumping gold medal since 1924, making up for the disappointment of the individual event where three Swedes were in the top five but were beaten to gold by Britain's Ben Maher.

The daughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Anne, competed in the sport at the 1976 Montreal Olympics but it was the daughter of music royalty on show in Tokyo. Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock music legend Bruce Springsteen, won a silver medal for the United States.

At an Olympics laden with inspirational stories, equestrian sports did not disappoint. Germany's dressage rider Dorothee Schneider won team gold just weeks after a traumatic accident in which the horse she was riding died and she broke a collar bone.

Tokyo's oldest Olympian, veteran rider Mary Hanna, a 66-year-old grandmother, competed for Australia and said she was ready for the Paris Olympics in 2024. South African rider Victoria Scott-Legendre almost did not make it to Tokyo because of money worries, but a crowdfunding campaign saved the day.

Sadly, one horse did not survive the Tokyo Olympics. Jet Set, the gelding Switzerland's Robin Godel competed on, appeared lame at a fence in the middle of the cross-country course and was euthanized after being diagnosed with a ligament rupture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021