REVIEW-Olympics-Skateboarding-Grind and shine: Tokyo debut the turning point for skaters

Most importantly, skaters said the Olympics highlighted what many of them called the ethos of skateboarding. In a brutally competitive Games where the mental health https://jp.reuters.com/article/us-olypmics-2020-skb-idCAKBN2EW014 of athletes were much discussed, skaters were often seen cheering each other.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:07 IST
For years, skateboarders said the Olympics needed them more than they needed the prestige of the Olympics.

With skateboarding's debut in Tokyo, the two sides have finally come together to showcase not only the creativity and athleticism of the sport but its potential to drive nascent youth interest in the Games. In fact, the International Olympic Committee has already announced a bump in Games viewership https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/surfing-skating-boosts-viewership-lack-fans-has-zero-impact-ioc-2021-08-03 in countries like Brazil, buoyed in large part by skateboarding and surfing.

Both sports will also feature at the 2024 Paris Games. In Tokyo were some of skateboarding's biggest names including Nyjah Huston from the United States and legendary skaters like the "Danish Destroyer" https://jp.reuters.com/article/uk-olympics-2020-skb-idUKKBN2F607X Rune Glifberg, who weathered Tokyo's relentless heat https://jp.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-skb-idCAKBN2EV06Z to grind and soar over a concrete skate park emblazoned with the five Olympic rings.

Japan dominated both the park and street discipline of skateboarding, picking up three out of four https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 of the gold medals. The host nation's gold rush, in particular the stunning performance of gravity-defying teen and tween skaters https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-japans-yosozumi-wins-gold-womens-park-skateboarding-2021-08-04, spurred a larger discussion about skateboarding's long-maligned position https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-skating-banned-sign-hangs-outside-venue-2021-07-25 in Japanese society.

Under the spotlight of the Olympic stage, athletes called for increased acceptance https://jp.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-skb-idCAKBN2EU0OX of the sport, with one of Japan's newly-minted medallists calling for more skate parks https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/olympics-skateboarding-with-golden-olympic-debut-japans-skateboarders-hope-more-2021-08-05. Most importantly, skaters said the Olympics highlighted what many of them called the ethos of skateboarding.

In a brutally competitive Games where the mental health https://jp.reuters.com/article/us-olypmics-2020-skb-idCAKBN2EW014 of athletes were much discussed, skaters were often seen cheering each other. In the women's park competition, skaters gathered together to comfort https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-winners-rivals-share-hugs-tears-skate-contest-2021-08-04 and lift up a 15-year-old Japanese skater after she narrowly missed the podium. Brazil's Pedro Barros, who won a silver medal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-australias-palmer-glides-gold-park-contest-2021-08-05 in the men's park skateboarding event, put it best.

"With skateboarding, you're always falling on the ground, always getting broken, your heart is getting broken, your bones are getting broken," he said. "But you have your people by your side to bring you back up and fix you up."

