Left Menu

REVIEW-Olympics-Surfing-Brilliant riders look to the future after Olympic debut splash

While the rest of Japan cowered in fear of a typhoon https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/surfing-tokyo-eyes-typhoon-forecast-surfers-say-bring-it-2021-07-23 gathering off the coast, the surfers at the Tsurigasaki Beach jumped in, attacking the waves with abandon as they seized the chance to show the world what their sport is about. The sober knee-high waves of the opening day of competition gave way to boiling seas as the head-to-head competition began and the surfers, male and female, sought to find the most powerful waves and land their best tricks.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:09 IST
REVIEW-Olympics-Surfing-Brilliant riders look to the future after Olympic debut splash
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

They came, they surfed, they conquered.

With the Olympics locked in a never-ending battle to remain relevant in a marketplace where attention spans are increasingly limited, surfing came to the Games and thrilled and beguiled in equal measure. While the rest of Japan cowered in fear of a typhoon https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/surfing-tokyo-eyes-typhoon-forecast-surfers-say-bring-it-2021-07-23 gathering off the coast, the surfers at the Tsurigasaki Beach jumped in, attacking the waves with abandon as they seized the chance to show the world what their sport is about.

The sober knee-high waves of the opening day of competition gave way to boiling seas as the head-to-head competition began and the surfers, male and female, sought to find the most powerful waves and land their best tricks. Brazil's Italo Ferreira led the charge https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/surfing-surfers-ride-wave-emotion-make-olympic-history-2021-07-24 as he took the sport's first Olympic gold medal for Brazil, his muscular power and control punctuated by breathtaking aerial antics that impressed judges and new TV viewers alike.

Carissa Moore's laid-back Hawaiian attitude belied a fierce competitive spirit that saw her crowned the first women's Olympic champion as the sport finally debuted at the Games in front of IOC president Thomas Bach. "You have dreams, and you have plans, and then you have results, and the results I think exceeded all our hopes," International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre told Reuters.

Bach was present as the medals were decided and Aguerre said the president was impressed by the sport, the camaraderie of the competitors and the value they brought to the Olympics. The environmentally friendly sport also helps attract an audience that events like dressage and fencing struggle to reach, and Aguerre aims to use the success at the Tokyo Games to expand the sport's participation in Paris 2024.

"My family, we are humble - but we are ambitious," Aguerre said. In Japan, it was a winning combination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021