Disappointing week for Tvesa Malik at Aramco Series in Spain

PTI | Sotogrande | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:15 IST
Indian golfer Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week with a round of six-over 78 at the Aramco Team SeriesSotogrande here.

Tvesa was 94th in an event that had a mix of individual and Team competition in the second event of a series of three. Team Tvesa finished 34th.

Team Buhai clinched victory at the Aramco Team SeriesSotogrande after they beat Team Strom in a one-hole playoff at La Reserva Club Sotogrande.

In the individual standings, American Alison Lee stormed to a five-shot victory and captured her first win as a professional.

After starting the day one stroke behind, Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lee Bregman, Hayley Davis and amateur Ignacio Morillo produced a thrilling back nine as they combined to finish with a total of 35-under-par.

Once a playoff was confirmed, captain Buhai headed back down 18 and made a par to secure her fourth LET victory, while it was a first LET title for Bregman and Davis.

Team Hull claimed third place on 34-under-par with Team Macdonald and Team Pace sat one shot further back and tied for fourth.

After carding rounds of 65 on the first two days, Lee produced a solid round of 71 (-1) which included four birdies and three bogeys to clinch the title.

Buhai finished second in the individual tournament on 10-under-par with Germany's Karolin Lampert in third place and Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou in fourth.

