Middlesex-Gloucestershire match called off due to COVID-19 outbreak

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the cancellation of the Royal London Cup match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Radlett due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Gloucestershire squad. Members of the Gloucestershire squad are required to self-isolate which has resulted in the cancellation of the match. Under Playing Condition 16.11.4.5 Group A will, therefore, be decided on an 'average points per completed match' basis.

The club will be issuing refunds to all spectators who have pre-purchased tickets and paid for car parking to tomorrow's game, No action is required on your part and refunds will be issued automatically in the coming week. Middlesex's Chief Executive, Andrew Cornish, in an official release, commented: "Middlesex Cricket is extremely disappointed to hear of the cancellation of this fixture, which has a massive impact on our hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Royal London Cup."

"Whilst we have every sympathy with Gloucestershire's situation, as we all endeavour to handle the impact of Covid on our playing groups, as a Club Middlesex have taken every possible step to mitigate any Covid risk to our players, and to hear that our opponents tomorrow are only able to field one player not in isolation is extremely disappointing," he added. Further talking about the cancellation, Cornish said: "In discussions with the ECB we have made every effort to get tomorrow's game on, to no avail, and to have our campaign impacted in this way is saddening. We will continue to discuss this situation with the ECB in the hope of a more satisfactory resolution for Middlesex Cricket."

"Our thanks go to all Middlesex members and supporters who were due to attend the fixture who will sadly miss out on the opportunity to watch us in action. It's a real shame that with so little cricket to enjoy this summer in person, you are now unable to do so tomorrow, in what promised to be a thrilling encounter," he added. (ANI)

