Olympics-Handball-France take women's gold with 30-25 win over ROC
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:59 IST
- Country:
- Japan
France claimed the Olympic women's handball gold medal with a 30-25 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team in the final at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.
The ROC earned the silver medal while Norway took bronze with a 36-19 win over Sweden.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Russian Olympic Committee
- Tokyo Games
- Sweden
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway, a bit possibly landing near Oslo
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo
Olympics-Handball-Norway lay down marker with thumping of South Korea, Brazil hold ROC
Olympics-Triathlon-Blummenfelt wins gold for Norway
Norway's Blummenfelt wins men's triathalon