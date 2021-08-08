Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Cycling-Keirin king Kenny in seventh heaven, Valente makes history for U.S; Olympics-Will Dodger Stadium host baseball, softball at Los Angeles 2028? and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Cycling-Keirin king Kenny in seventh heaven, Valente makes history for U.S

Track sprint king Jason Kenny brought the curtain down on an enthralling week of racing in the Izu Velodrome with a sneak attack to win the keirin and claim a British record seventh Olympic gold on Sunday. The 33-year-old Kenny, one of the most popular riders in the sport, admitted he had below his usual pace at the delayed Games, but saved his best until last to fire his country once again to the top of an Olympic track cycling medal table.

Olympics-Will Dodger Stadium host baseball, softball at Los Angeles 2028?

While Japan achieved its goal of winning gold in baseball and softball as Tokyo 2020 hosts, a bigger mission to make the sports permanent members of the Olympic line-up is yet to be accomplished. No news conference and barely any conversation at the Games could go without some acknowledgment that the joys, sorrows https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/softball-one-curve-ends-gold-chase-canada-pitcher-out-retirement-2021-07-25, anxiety and relief https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/baseball-dominican-republic-take-bronze-first-ever-team-medal-2021-08-07 experienced by 144 baseball players and 90 softball athletes over the last 18 muggy days may never be felt again.

Olympics-Hockey-Belgium, Netherlands savour gold, India back on the podium

Belgium's men broke new ground by winning Olympic hockey gold for the first time at the Tokyo Game while the Netherlands claimed a record fourth women's title. There was also joy for India's men, whose bronze was their first medal since the last of their eight golds in 1980. India's women missed bronze by a whisker, finishing fourth.

Olympics-World Athletics to look at "implications" of Tsimanouskaya case, says Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he offered his help on the night Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was ejected from the Olympics by officials of her own Belarussian team and that the governing body will be looking at the implications of the extraordinary events. Tsimanouskaya was ordered to fly home after criticizing officials after she refused to take part in the 4x400metres relay but refused at the airport in Tokyo. She sought protection from Japanese police before later gaining asylum in Poland https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-sprinter-tsimanouskaya-leaves-polish-embassy-tokyo-police-2021-08-03.

Olympics-Support for Biles, Osaka shows progress on mental health

The Tokyo Olympics will be remembered for the spotlight they shone on mental health when even the toughest athletes opened up on the need to care for more than limbs and ligaments.

Two of the biggest global sports stars - Simone Biles of the United States, considered by many the greatest gymnast ever, and Japanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka - made it impossible to ignore the psychological strain on elite athletes.

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge cements legacy as a greatest marathon runner

About 30 kilometers into the men's marathon in Sapporo on Sunday, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run towards his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone - the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians.

Olympics-Boxing-Ireland's Harrington wins women's lightweight gold

Kellie Anne Harrington of Ireland beat Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil to win the women's lightweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Ferreira won silver, while Mira Potkonen of Finland and Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. women team win first gold medal against South American rival

The United States' dream of winning the first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball became a reality on Sunday, when they won against Brazil in straight sets in the final at the Tokyo Games, with the South American rival taking the silver medal. U.S. opposite Andrea Drews scored 15 points to lead the team to a comprehensive victory at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the 2016 bronze medallists winning 25-21 25-20 25-14, several hours before the Olympics' closing ceremony.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Many 'twisties' and turns, but Biles exits Game a champion

Simone Biles was always expected to make headlines at the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. gymnast did just that, and more - but not in a way anyone would have ever expected. While Biles did not rewrite the Olympic record book as planned, she did leave an indelible mark on the Tokyo Games, changing the narrative from winning medals to championing athletes' mental health and well-being.

Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama

Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and transformed by the drama of politics, dazzling sport, and deeply personal turmoil. For the host nation, the Olympics fell short of the global triumph and financial blockbuster it once sought.

