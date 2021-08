Successful Tokyo Olympics gave confidence to entire world, says IOC President

Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday said that the Tokyo Games were held successfully and it gave hope to the entire world. "I think we can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games," Kyodo News quoted Bach as saying.

"I think we can say with confidence that these Olympic Games happened at the right time and that the athletes for whom we did it really appreciated it and considered it also to be the right moment in time to come together again and give hope and confidence not only to the Olympic community but for the entire world," he added. The Tokyo Games will come to an end later today. The mega event was held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were held behind closed doors.

The closing ceremony at the National Stadium will bid farewell to the Tokyo Games. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India's grappler Bajrang Punia, who won bronze, will be the flag-bearer for the country at the closing ceremony. India managed to record its best-ever haul at the Olympics after winning seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games. (ANI)

