Left Menu

I feet overwhelmed at Neeraj's gold-winning feat: bio-mechanics expert Klaus

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 13:48 IST
I feet overwhelmed at Neeraj's gold-winning feat: bio-mechanics expert Klaus
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Twitter/Olympics) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert who guided star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to Olympic gold, on Sunday said he felt overwhelmed at his ward's feat to become the best in his sport.

Bartonietz has been with Chopra since the second part of 2019 when the youngster was undergoing rehabilitation following an arthroscopic surgery on the elbow of his throwing right hand.

''I feel overwhelmed that Neeraj was able to win a medal, not a bronze, not a silver but a gold and he became the best javelin thrower in the world,'' Bartonietz said in a short clip released by Athletics Federation of India.

''It's a great joy for AFI, for all the people who are interested in athletics in India,'' said the German who left for his home this morning.

The 23-year-old Chopra scripted history on Saturday by winning India's maiden athletics medal in Olympics with a best throw of 87.58m. In doing so, he also became only the second Indian to bag an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Binda (2008 Beijing Games).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021