Every coach dreams of coaching the best: Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino propelled the reports of Lionel Messi's possible arrival at the French capital after his team's Ligue 1 opener, stating that "every coach dreams of coaching the best".

ANI | Paris | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:17 IST
Lionel Messi (Photo: Twitter/Team Messi). Image Credit: ANI
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino propelled the reports of Lionel Messi's possible arrival at the French capital after his team's Ligue 1 opener, stating that "every coach dreams of coaching the best". The six-times Ballon d'Or winner will not return to the Camp Nou outfit because, FC Barcelona on Friday stated, "financial and structural obstacles" set by La Liga are preventing them from tying him down to a new deal. After 21 years with the Spanish giants, Messi's contract expired in June this year, and is now in search of his new club.

Parc des Princes is being reported as the most likely next destination for Messi and Pochettino has done little to play down the ongoing rumours. "Messi is one of the best players in history and every coach dreams of coaching the best," Goal.com quoted the Argentine manager after watching PSG open their latest domestic campaign with a 2-1 win at Troyes.

Pochettino added on whether the speculation surrounding Messi's future affected his team at Stade de l'Aube: "The players are professionals. Today, with social networks, everyone has access to information and saw that Lionel Messi would not continue at Barcelona." "His name has been associated with different clubs. But I believe that the team is professional and has ignored that for this game. And that they will stay focused until the end of the transfer window." (ANI)

