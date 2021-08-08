Left Menu

Olympics-Handball-France earn first women's gold with 30-25 win over ROC

The ROC had won their previous meeting with France by a solitary goal in the group stage here, despite trailing at halftime, but their efforts were in vain in the final. The victory meant France emulated their male counterparts in bagging the gold medal, marking the first time since Los Angeles 1984 that men's and women's handball teams from the same country have triumphed at the Games.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:44 IST
Olympics-Handball-France earn first women's gold with 30-25 win over ROC
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

France claimed their first Olympic women's handball title, beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team 30-25 in the final at the Tokyo Games on Sunday. France secured gold following a dramatic, high-paced showdown between the two sides in which they had the upper hand at the break before the Russians pulled level at 16-16.

But then France -- cheered on by players from their victorious men's team in the Yoyogi National Stadium -- shifted gear to take a decisive advantage at 20-16 in the 43rd minute of a tight contest in which the lead had not been more than three points until then. The ROC had won their previous meeting with France by a solitary goal in the group stage here, despite trailing at halftime, but their efforts were in vain in the final.

The victory meant France emulated their male counterparts in bagging the gold medal, marking the first time since Los Angeles 1984 that men's and women's handball teams from the same country have triumphed at the Games. The Soviet Union first managed the feat in 1976 before Yugoslavia nearly four decades ago.

"I was happy yesterday when I was watching the men and I just wanted to get the same medal," France's Kalidiatou Niakate said. "All the girls on the field wanted this... We just fought and came on the field with the idea that we could do it."

Norway took bronze after thrashing Sweden 36-19 earlier on Sunday, dominating the clash as their fast attacks overwhelmed the Swedish defense. Norway also won bronze in women's handball at the 2016 Rio Olympics after taking the title at the 2012 and 2008 Games.

Sweden, playing their first Olympic medal match in women's handball, struggled throughout the game and missed many shots. On Sunday, Nora Moerk led Norway's assault on the Swedish goal, netting eight balls to grab the top-scorer spot for women in handball at the Tokyo Games with 52 goals.

An outstanding performance by Norway goalie Silje Solberg, who had a superb 44% saving efficiency rate and even scored a goal, kept Sweden in check. "It's my first Olympic medal and it means a lot for me," Solberg said.

"To finish this way is a good feeling for me and the whole team. We showed that we're meant to be here in the top three."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021