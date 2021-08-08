Left Menu

Soccer-Vissel Kobe confirm Osako signing from Werder Bremen

Japan international striker Yuya Osako has joined Vissel Kobe, the J-League side announced on Sunday after signing the 31-year-old forward from German club Werder Bremen. Osako returns to Japan after seven-and-a-half seasons in Germany, where he also played for 1860 Munich and FC Koln.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:56 IST
Soccer-Vissel Kobe confirm Osako signing from Werder Bremen
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan international striker Yuya Osako has joined Vissel Kobe, the J-League side announced on Sunday after signing the 31-year-old forward from German club Werder Bremen. Osako returns to Japan after seven-and-a-half seasons in Germany, where he also played for 1860 Munich and FC Koln. He was unveiled by Kobe a day after they confirmed the capture of free agent Yoshinori Muto.

The striker joins a Kobe side who are third in the J-League standings as they attempt to qualify for next year's Asian Champions League. Osako has scored 23 times in 49 games for Japan and remains the first-choice center-forward for national team head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

He was a member of the Japanese squad at the 2018 World Cup when they reached the knockout rounds and was also a part of the team that finished as runners-up at the 2019 Asian Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021