Olympics-Cycling-No regrets for Wakimoto as keirin dream falls short

Japan's top keirin racer Yuta Wakimoto announced his likely retirement on Sunday after his five-year mission to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics ended in heartbreak.

The 32-year-old had put his lucrative professional keirin career on hold to try to give his nation the medal it craves in a sport deeply rooted in Japanese culture. Sadly he was eliminated at the semi-final stage after a touch of wheels wrecked his rhythm in the closing lap of six -- the first three behind the electric pace bike.

After being roared on by a passionate crowd in the Izu Velodrome he said he would leave with his head held high, especially after showing his strength in the ride-off for seventh -- a race he won to more cheers. "I was in the best condition, physically and mentally but it was the semi-finals that showed you never know what is going to happen in the Olympics," Wakimoto told reporters.

"So I thought that the next race would be the final for me and did my best." But he has no regrets.

"I'm satisfied by the results. It's incomparable to Rio. It is the result of putting out all the power I can," he said. "I think I have finally reached the goal of my competitive life." Since keirin was introduced to the Olympic program in 2000 Japan has managed one medal -- Kiyofumi Nagai's bronze in 2008.

French coach Benoit Vetu was tasked with delivering a keirin medal when he was hired by the Japanese Cycling Federation five years ago. "Coach Vetu changed my life. He had a tremendous impact on the Japanese bicycle race world," Wakimoto told reporters.

"The results would have changed if I had met him earlier in my career. I don't want the young cyclists to feel like me." Vetu said he hoped the Olympics would drive interest in cycling in Japan, other than keirin, which is a huge gambling industry.

"Japan is not yet a country that is drawing attention in the bicycle world, it just planted seeds and started," he said. "If we want to be a big country in the bicycle world, we have to grow further. Four years of preparation is not enough to win a (keirin) medal at the Olympics.

"It happened that there were talented riders this time, but four years is too short to prepare for the medal." Japan did sign off with a medal on the track, however, as Yumi Kajihara took the silver medal in the omnium.

