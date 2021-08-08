Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 president on holding games during pandemic

While outbreaks of coronavirus have largely been avoided within the Olympic bubble of athletes, Tokyo recorded record numbers of coronavirus cases over the last week.But Hashimoto said there was no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:14 IST
Tokyo 2020 president on holding games during pandemic
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto on Sunday hailed what she called the ''can-do'' attitude of this year's Olympics, held despite all the problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic. She was speaking just before the closing ceremony was set to take place. While outbreaks of coronavirus have largely been avoided within the Olympic bubble of athletes, Tokyo recorded record numbers of coronavirus cases over the last week.

But Hashimoto said there was no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games. Tokyo reported 4,066 cases on Friday.

As the Olympics come to an end, organizers have yet to decide on whether spectators will be allowed during the Paralympics. Hashimoto said this would be decided ''at the right time''.

The Paralympics will run from August 24 to September 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021