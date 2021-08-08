Soccer-Swiss to name Murat Yakin as national coach, say papers

Left Menu

The Swiss Football Association will name former player Murat Yakin as the national team's new coach on Monday, Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday. Currently the coach of Swiss second division team FC Schaffhausen, Yakin has won two Swiss championships as manager of FC Basel which he took to the semi finals of the Europa League. FC Schaffhausen was not available for comment.

The Swiss Football Association will name former player Murat Yakin as the national team's new coach on Monday, Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday. Yakin, who played for the national team 49 times, will replace Vladimir Petkovic, who has joined French side Bordeaux, after guiding the 'Nati' to the last eight of the Euro 2020 tournament, Nau.ch reported.

"We will communicate next week who will be the next national team trainer," a spokesman for the Swiss FA told Reuters, giving no comment on the name of the new coach. Currently the coach of Swiss second division team FC Schaffhausen, Yakin has won two Swiss championships as manager of FC Basel which he took to the semi finals of the Europa League.

FC Schaffhausen was not available for comment. The 46-year-old has also had spells as a coach at Grasshoppers Zurich, FC Sion, and Spartak Moscow.

Yakin won five Swiss championships during his playing career, when he represented Grasshoppers, Stuttgart and Kaiserslautern in Germany, Turkish giants Fenerbahce, and his hometown club FC Basel. Yakin, whose younger brother Hakan also played for the Swiss national team, would take charge for the Switzerland-Greece match on Sept. 1, SonntagsZeitung said.

