Soccer-Barca confirm Aguero and Lenglet injuries, doubts for La Liga opening weekend

Barcelona on Sunday confirmed that new signing Sergio Aguero has picked up a calf injury. While the club did not say how long the Argentine would be out for, local media reports say he is a doubt for next week's La Liga season opener away to Real Sociedad. "The Argentinean forward has right calf injury and will undergo more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury," a club statement read.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:43 IST
"The Argentinean forward has right calf injury and will undergo more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury," a club statement read. Aguero is joined on the sidelines by French defender Clement Lenglet, who the club said has "a tendon problem in his right knee and is ruled out with his return depending on his recovery."

Barca take on Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Sunday in the first game of the post-Lionel Messi era after the forward confirmed he was leaving the club earlier in the day. No player has been given Messi's No. 10 jersey for the game.

