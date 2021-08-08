Left Menu

Soccer-United's Tuanzebe returns to Villa on a season-long loan

Tuanzebe returns to Villa after helping the Midlands club secure promotion to the top flight while on loan in 2019. United said that the 23-year-old has also signed a new contract at the Old Trafford club until June 2023, with the option of a further year.

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has returned to Aston Villa on a season-long loan, both Premier League clubs announced on Sunday. Tuanzebe returns to Villa after helping the Midlands club secure promotion to the top flight while on loan in 2019.

United said that the 23-year-old has also signed a new contract at the Old Trafford club until June 2023, with the option of a further year. He joins Villa after United agreed on a deal in principle to sign France center-back Raphael Varane from La Liga club Real Madrid.

