Tokyo Olympics: Indian contingent personified best of skill, teamwork and dedication, says PM Modi

As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian contingent for showing the best-ever performance at the Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 18:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image). Image Credit: ANI
As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian contingent for showing the best-ever performance at the Games. India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Neeraj Chopra (gold), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals.

"As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork, and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion," tweeted PM Modi. In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: "The medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated. At the same time, this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talent emerges and gets the opportunity to represent India in the times to come. #Tokyo2020."

PM Modi also lauded the Government of Japan for successfully hosting the Tokyo Olympics even when the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. "A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games. To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier," he tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Olympics. He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While Neeraj wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

