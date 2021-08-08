Left Menu

Paris 2024: In a first, closing ceremony of Olympic Games features celebrations from next host city

For the first time ever, the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games featured "live and spectacular" celebrations from the next host city of the mega sporting event on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:05 IST
Paris 2024: In a first, closing ceremony of Olympic Games features celebrations from next host city
Paris 2024 (Image: Olympics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

For the first time ever, the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games featured "live and spectacular" celebrations from the next host city of the mega sporting event on Sunday. At the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, flag-bearers of all countries entered the stadium to mark the end of 17-days of the Games, which saw the participation of athletes from over 200 countries.

People of Paris and France embraced their role as hosts of the Games during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. For the first time ever in a handover ceremony at the Olympic Games, the national anthem of the next host country was delivered on film as part of Paris 2024's presentation.

"For the first time ever, the #ClosingCeremony features live and spectacular celebrations from the next host city, @Paris2024, as the people of Paris and France Flag of France embrace their role as hosts of the Games," Olympics tweeted. This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics.

India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze). In July this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had announced its commitments towards strengthening and accelerating gender equality at the Olympic Games and across the Olympic Movement by 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021