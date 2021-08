Eng vs Ind, 1st Test: Tea taken as rain further delays start of day five

Tea has been taken at Trent Bridge as rain further delayed the start of day five of the opening Test between India and England on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an early lunch was taken as the rain continued to play the spoilsport.

"UPDATE - Tea has been taken now at Trent Bridge," BCCI tweeted. India needs just 157 runs to win the first Test on day five. The visitors scored 52 runs after bundling out England in the third session on Saturday.

Advertisement

India got off to a cautious start but eventually lost KL Rahul as Stuart Broad bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss the Indian batsman. India bundled out England on 303 in the third session after Joe Root's classy ton in the second innings.

Root played an all-important innings before India fought back as Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets. It was Bumrah's second five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge. The England skipper came into bat when the hosts were struggling in the game

In the second session on Saturday, India picked three wickets but Root kept on scoring at a decent rate to keep England in the game. Brief Scores: England 183 and 303; India 278 and 52/1 (KL Rahul 26, Cheteshwar Pujara 12*; Stuart Broad 1-18) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)