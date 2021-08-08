Cricket-India v England first test ends in draw in Nottingham
Reuters | Nottingham | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The first test between India and England at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play on Sunday.
The second match of the five-test series is scheduled at Lord's from Thursday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement