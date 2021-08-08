The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-ATH-NEERAJ Olympic gold in his pocket, Chopra targets 90m throw now Tokyo, Aug 8 (PTI) A history-scripting Olympic gold medal in his pocket, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's next target is breaching the 90m mark soon in the coming events.

SPO-OLY-IND-REVIEW In seventh heaven: India sign off Tokyo Olympics with promise of brighter future New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) It started with a bang, tapered off in the middle and then ended with the kind of spectacular fireworks that make historic events grand. India was quite literally on a roller-coaster during the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

SPO-OLY-ATH-NEERAJ-COACH Gymnast-like elastic body and fast hand speed did the trick for Neeraj: chief coach Nair By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) He hadn't quite made the cut but Neeraj Chopra's gymnast-like flexible body and fast hand speed were enough for national athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair to recommend the then 17-year-old for the national camp where bio-mechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz honed his technique which gave India its maiden Olympics gold medal in athletics.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG Rain takes away from India a shot at victory in series-opener, match ends in draw Nottingham, Aug 8 (PTI) Persistent rain proved to be anti-climactic as India, who had a realistic shot at victory in the series-opener, were forced to share points with England after entire fifth day's play was washed out, here on Sunday.

SPO-BOX-VIKAS-SURGERY Vikas undergoes shoulder surgery after Olympic heartbreak, vows to come back stronger By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Indian boxer Vikas Krishan, whose Olympic campaign ended abruptly after a dislocated right shoulder caused an opening-round loss, has undergone a surgery to fix the injury which will keep him out of action for the next three months.

SPO-OLY-ATH-NEERAJ-KLAUS I feel overwhelmed at Neeraj's gold-winning feat: bio-mechanics expert Klaus Tokyo, Aug 8 (PTI) Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert who guided star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to Olympic gold, on Sunday said he felt overwhelmed at his ward's feat to become the best in his sport.

SPO-OLY-NEERAJ-VILLAGE-CELEBRATIONS Indian contingent at Games Village gives warm reception to Neeraj Chopra Tokyo, Aug 8 (PTI) India's Olympic contingent here threw a warm reception for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after he became the country's first track-and-field gold-medallist at the Games that will end this evening.

SPO-OLY-WREST-BAJRANG Staying away from mat for 20-25 days affected my Olympics preparations: Bajrang Punia By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Star India wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday revealed that his knee injury forced him to skip mat training for nearly three weeks which severely hampered his Olympic preparations and he took the mat for the bronze play-off without any knee protection, going against the advice of his support staff.

SPO-OLY-IND-PEN PIX The stars of India's best ever Olympic performance New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold.

SPO-OLY-ATH-NEERAJ-FAMILY Strong family support key to Neeraj Chopra's success in maiden Olympics Panipat, Aug 8 (PTI) A strong determination, discipline and hardwork backed by family's unflinching support played a key role in star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's success at his maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo.

SPO-CRI-IND-BUMRAH Mindset adjustments paid dividends after WTC failure, says Bumrah Nottingham, Aug 8 (PTI) India pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasn't done any special preparation for the ongoing Test series against England, but admitted that little bit of mindset adjustments and staying in the present moment worked wonders for him after a disappointing WTC final against New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ROOT Got my rhythm back playing ODI series against Sri Lanka: Root Nottingham, Aug 8 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root said the ODI series against Sri Lanka helped him to regain his batting rhythm as he smashed a counter-attacking hundred to revive England's hopes in the opening Test against India here.

SPO-OLY-IND-REWARDS BYJU'S announces Rs 2 crore for Chopra, Rs 1 crore each for other Tokyo medallists New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Edtech major BYJU'S on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra following his gold medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-GOLF-IND Hero Open: Sharma drops shots in tricky conditions St. Andrews (Scotland), Aug 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ran into a nightmarish stretch in tricky weather conditions right at the end of his third round, carding an one-over 73 to lie Tied-21st at the Hero Open here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-TVESA Disappointing week for Tvesa Malik at Aramco Series in Spain Sotogrande, Aug 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week with a round of six-over 78 at the Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande here.

SPO-OLY-LD CLOSING CEREMONY Extraordinary Tokyo Olympics draws to close with message of moving forward Tokyo, Aug 8 (PTI) In between an unrelenting virus and an approaching typhoon, the extraordinary Tokyo Olympics drew to a close on Sunday, having oscillated between trials and triumphs with an unprecedented show of hope and tenacity.

SPO-OLY-NEERAJ-BINDRA Neeraj says Indian athletes look up to Bindra Tokyo, Aug 8 (PTI) Tokyo Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra says the country's athletes look up to Abhinav Bindra in their endeavour to win individual top prize at the Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)