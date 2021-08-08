Sports News Roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game; British team hail 'miracle of Tokyo' after big medals haul and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game

LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The teams combined to score 12 runs from the ninth inning on in the second game of the series between division leaders. The Giants tied it 2-2 with a run in the top of the ninth off Brent Suter. Bryant opened with a line single to left. With two outs, Avisail Garcia misplayed Tommy La Stella's fly ball to the warning track in right for an RBI triple.

Olympics-Support for Biles, Osaka shows progress on mental health

The Tokyo Olympics will be remembered for the spotlight they shone on mental health, when even the toughest athletes opened up on the need to care for more than limbs and ligaments.

Two of the biggest global sports stars - Simone Biles of the United States, considered by many the greatest gymnast ever, and Japanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka - made it impossible to ignore the psychological strain on elite athletes.

Olympics: British team hail 'miracle of Tokyo' after big medals haul

Britain's chef de mission Mark England hailed the team's achievement as the greatest in their Olympic history after the team matched their medals total from their home games in London in 2012 on the final day of competition in Tokyo. Track cyclist Jason Kenny and boxer Lauren Price ensured that Britain finished their campaign with two more gold, taking them to fourth in the Tokyo medals table with 22 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals for a total of 65.

Athletics: Hassan's triple quest came from innocuous question

An innocuous question from a friend set Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands on her quest for triple gold at the Olympics, she explained on Sunday as she headed home with two golds and a bronze. The Ethiopian-born Dutch runner won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, and finished third in the 1,500m, in a hectic programme at the Tokyo Games and said all she wanted to do afterwards was sleep.

Boxing: Tokyo treated to flair and flamboyance of Cuban boxing masterclass

With four gold medals from a team of just seven fighters, Cuba put on another show of flair and Olympic flamboyance in Tokyo, reminding the world of its decades of dominance in a boxing contest where no other country came close.

The big-hitters of Havana won all their gold-medal matches, outclassing rivals with precision, power and composure to top the boxing medals table with the best Cuban performance since their five golds at the 2004 Athens Games.

Olympics-Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event would serve as a symbol of world triumph over the pandemic. But with strict pandemic countermeasures and as COVID-19 variants have surged back around the world, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial windfall Japan had wanted.

Tears, standing ovation mark Messi's farewell to Barcelona

Between trying to compose himself, wiping away tears and facing a long standing ovation, it took Lionel Messi more than a minute to start his farewell news conference on Sunday at FC Barcelona, where the Argentine has spent all of his playing career. "I don't know if I am going to be able to speak," were his first words, tears running down his cheeks.

FACTBOX: Tokyo Olympics by numbers

The Tokyo Games came to a close on Sunday, ending 16 days of high drama on and off the playing field. Here is a summary of major figures and facts at the Games:

Factbox - Biles, Belarus and sports drama: Tokyo's Olympics were full of surprises

In an action-packed Tokyo Olympics that were held in the shadow a pandemic, the upsets were not just confined to the stadiums and sports fields. The following were some of the biggest surprises in the Tokyo Games:

Cycling: On road, track and BMX park, cycling soars to new heights

It began with an Austrian mathematics lecturer bamboozling a five-star field to snatch gold in the women's road race and culminated in track king Jason Kenny in seventh heaven.

In between -- on road, dirt, track or BMX park -- the Tokyo Olympic cycling provided a constant stream of two-wheeled highlights that will live long in the memory.

