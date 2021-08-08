Left Menu

Lionel Messi set to undergo medical at Paris Saint-Germain: Report

After confirming that signing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a possibility, Argentina striker Lionel Messi is set to undergo medical at the Ligue 1 club.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:41 IST
Lionel Messi (Photo: Twitter/Team Messi). Image Credit: ANI
After confirming that signing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remains a possibility, Argentina striker Lionel Messi is set to undergo medical at the Ligue 1 club. The maverick striker on Sunday confirmed the end of his 21-year stint with Spanish club Barcelona and he was left in tears while bidding adieu to the club.

Messi in a press conference had admitted that his signing with PSG remains a possibility, but nothing is certain at the moment. "Lionel Messi is set to undergo a medical at Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona," Goal.com said in its Transfer news section citing a report from L'Equipe.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, yes. At the moment nothing is confirmed, I received a lot of calls after the Barcelona statement. We're talking about it," Goal.com had quoted Messi as saying. According to the report, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke directly to Argentina striker in order to convince him to join the club after exit from Barcelona.

In what came as one of the biggest news in the football world, Messi left FC Barcelona, earlier this week. As per the club, the reason behind the exit is the financial and structural obstacles. "Today I have to say goodbye, I arrived very young at 13 years old, and after 21 years I am leaving with my wife and three children," said Messi on Sunday in the press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

