Golf-Forrest wins maiden European Tour title at Scottish Championship

Forrest held off a fierce challenge from England's James Morrison to become the first home winner in Scotland on the circuit since Paul Lawrie in 2012. The 28-year-old made birdies in the final two holes at Fairmont St Andrews to finish the tournament 24-under-par and secure the title by one shot following a final-round 66.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:50 IST
Scotland's Grant Forrest produced a stunning finish to seal his first European Tour title at the Scottish Championship on Sunday. Forrest held off a fierce challenge from England's James Morrison to become the first home winner in Scotland on the circuit since Paul Lawrie in 2012.

The 28-year-old made birdies in the final two holes at Fairmont St Andrews to finish the tournament 24-under-par and secure the title by one shot following a final-round 66. "There are so many emotions," said Forrest. "To do it in front of everyone who has come up to support me - the last year and a half has been a real challenge on and off the course so I'm just delighted.

"We've been through quite a lot as a family and to do it here, it's what I've always dreamed of to win on the European Tour event." Morrison finished second with a closing 63, followed by Spain's Santiago Tarrio in third. Scotland's David Law and Calum Hill shared the fourth spot, while American Chase Hanna and Matthew Jordan of England were tied for sixth place.

