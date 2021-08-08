BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to organise cricket tournament in east Delhi
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he will organise a cricket tournament in East Delhi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the lines of the Indian Premier League to scout talent.
The East Delhi Premier League will start in October at the upgraded Yamuna Sports Complex, the BJP MP said.
Promising young cricketers from the 10 assembly constituencies of East Delhi will take part in the tournament that will have three selectors to spot talent of the international level.
''My aim is to provide exposure to 250 boys from my constituency to play at the international level, to give them the experience of playing under the floodlights and (being in) international-level dressing rooms,'' Gambhir said.
''The age criteria for the players will be between 17 to 36 years. Each team will be auctioned after fixing a base price and the money generated will be used to provide facilities to the players,'' he said.
Gambhir said the tournament will start in the last week of October since the rainy season is over by that time and go on till November. Specialised coaches, sports kits, physiotherapists and other facilities that are available at the domestic level will be made available to the players.
