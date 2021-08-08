Left Menu

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to organise cricket tournament in east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:04 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to organise cricket tournament in east Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he will organise a cricket tournament in East Delhi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on the lines of the Indian Premier League to scout talent.

The East Delhi Premier League will start in October at the upgraded Yamuna Sports Complex, the BJP MP said.

Promising young cricketers from the 10 assembly constituencies of East Delhi will take part in the tournament that will have three selectors to spot talent of the international level.

''My aim is to provide exposure to 250 boys from my constituency to play at the international level, to give them the experience of playing under the floodlights and (being in) international-level dressing rooms,'' Gambhir said.

''The age criteria for the players will be between 17 to 36 years. Each team will be auctioned after fixing a base price and the money generated will be used to provide facilities to the players,'' he said.

Gambhir said the tournament will start in the last week of October since the rainy season is over by that time and go on till November. Specialised coaches, sports kits, physiotherapists and other facilities that are available at the domestic level will be made available to the players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021