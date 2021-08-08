Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, August 8

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NBA Nets announce extension for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets officially announced the signing of All NBA forward Kevin Durant to a multi-year extension on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-DURANT

Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. The Toronto Raptors announced the signing Sunday of restricted free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year deal.

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-TRENT

Kings re-sign veteran forward Maurice Harkless The Sacramento Kings announced Sunday they have re-signed

forward Maurice Harkless

- - Clippers sign free agent Justise Winslow

The Los Angeles Clippers announced the signing Sunday of free agent swingman Justise Winslow.

- - - - OLYMPICS

Final day/closing ceremonies roundup GOLF

PGA -- WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational PGA -- Barracuda Championship

- - - - MLB

Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19 Recently acquired first baseman Anthony Rizzo is the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for COVID-19.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-RIZZO-COVID

Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER

MLS Sunday's game coverage:

N.Y. Red Bulls at Chicago, 6 p.m. Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

CF Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Vancouver at L.A. Galaxy, 8 p.m.

- - - - NFL

Report: Colts signing ILB Darius Leonard to $99.25M extension The Indianapolis Colts signed All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to a five-year extension worth $99.25 million, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-LEONARD

Report: Dolphins restructure CB Xavien Howard's contract The Miami Dolphins have restructured star cornerback Xavien Howard's contract following his trade request, ESPN reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-HOWARD

Packers WR Devin Funchess apologizes for Asian slur Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess apologized early Sunday for using an Asian racial slur during a press conference Saturday night.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-FUNCHESS

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark has surgery on broken finger Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark had surgery on a broken finger but is expected to be ready by Week 1, coach Urban Meyer told reporters Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHARK

Dolphins TE Hunter Long carted off with leg injury Miami Dolphins rookie tight end Hunter Long was carted off the practice field with an apparent leg injury Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-LONG-INJURY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has died, the school announced Sunday morning. He was 91.

- - - - TENNIS

ATP -- Washington WTA -- Cluj-Napoca, Romania; San Jose

- - - - NHL

Wild sign F Will Bitten to one-year, two-way contract The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Will Bitten to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-BITTEN

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen, 3 p.m.

IndyCar at Nashville, 5:30 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Overwatch League, Week 17 (East matches)

LoL - League Championship Series 2021 Championship (North America) Overwatch League, Week 17 (West matches)

