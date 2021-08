REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team FC Barcelona and confirmed he was talking with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move.

OLYMPICS-2020/SURPRISES FACTBOX-Biles, Belarus and sports drama: Tokyo's Olympics were full of surprises

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - In an action-packed Tokyo Olympics that were held in the shadow a pandemic, the upsets were not just confined to the stadiums and sports fields. SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-COL-MIA/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins 2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Coors Field, Denver, Colorado 8 Aug 19:10 ET / 19:10 GMT BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-TEX/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers 2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California 8 Aug 20:07 ET / 20:07 GMT BASEBALL-MLB-SD-ARI/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks 2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Petco Park, San Diego, California 8 Aug 20:10 ET / 20:10 GMT BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-LAA/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels 2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California 8 Aug 20:10 ET / 20:10 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-INL/REPORT CANCELLED - Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Internacional Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Internacional - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 8 Aug 21:15 ET / 21:15 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-SAO/REPORT CANCELLED - Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Sao Paulo Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Sao Paulo - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil 8 Aug 21:15 ET / 21:15 GMT SOCCER-USA-CHI-NYR/ (PIX) Soccer - MLS - Chicago Fire v New York Red Bulls 2021 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois 8 Aug 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-USA-MIA-NSC/ (PIX) Soccer - MLS - Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC 2021 MLS Season (Regular Season) - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 8 Aug 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-USA-NER-PHI/ (PIX) Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v Philadelphia Union 2021 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts 8 Aug 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-USA-SJE-LAF/ (PIX) Soccer - MLS - San Jose Earthquakes v Los Angeles FC 2021 MLS Season (Regular Season) - PayPal Park, San Jose, California 8 Aug 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-CHW/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox 2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois 8 Aug 23:09 ET / 23:09 GMT SOCCER-CHINA/ Soccer - Chinese Super League Chinese Super League Group B: Dalian Pro v Shanghai Shenhua; Tianjin Tigers v Beijing Guoan; Changchun Yatai v Hebei FC; Shanghai Port v Wuhan FC 9 Aug SOCCER-USA-LAG-VAN/ (PIX) Soccer - MLS - Los Angeles Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2021 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California 9 Aug 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT SOCCER-USA-DCU-MTL/ (PIX) Soccer - MLS - D.C. United v CF Montreal 2021 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Audi Field, Washington, D. C., District of Columbia 9 Aug 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-T20-BAN-AUS/ (PIX) Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia Bangladesh face Australia in the fifth T20 of a five match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. 9 Aug 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2024/ (TV) French Olympic medalists celebrate as Paris turns to 2024 Games French Olympic medalists arrive with the Olympic flag in Paris and parade their trophies on a cruise down the river Seine. We'll use the ceremony as peg for a story looking ahead to Paris edition of games, to also include FACTBOX on Paris games. 9 Aug 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BELARUS-POLITICS/UKRAINE-ATHLETE (PIX) (TV) Treated like a 'toy': Belarusian athlete recalls life under Lukashenko Konstantin Yakovlev, a 36-year-old handball coach, recalls life as a professional sportsman in Belarus under President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Yakovlev left Belarus for Ukraine with his family in August after being arrested on what he were fabricated charges. 9 Aug

