Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Roberston twists ankle in Bilbao friendly

Roberston limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross and Klopp said the 27-year old defender would undergo a scan on Monday to assess the extent of the injury. "We obviously don’t know at the moment how serious it is but he got the ball on the front of his foot and twisted the ankle," Klopp told a post-match news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 00:51 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Roberston twists ankle in Bilbao friendly

Liverpool left back Andy Roberston is doubtful for the team's Premier League season opener away to Norwich next Saturday after picking up an ankle injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in a friendly, manager Juergen Klopp said. Roberston limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross and Klopp said the 27-year old defender would undergo a scan on Monday to assess the extent of the injury.

"We obviously don’t know at the moment how serious it is but he got the ball on the front of his foot and twisted the ankle," Klopp told a post-match news conference. "The pain has settled already, but we cannot say anything further without assessment tomorrow. He has to get a scan and then we will know more."

Liverpool entertains another Spanish side, Osasuna, in a final warm-up game on Monday before starting its Premier League campaign at Norwich, which was promoted back to the top flight after one season in the Championship. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
4
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021