Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game

Advertisement

LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The teams combined to score 12 runs from the ninth inning on in the second game of the series between division leaders. The Giants tied it 2-2 with a run in the top of the ninth off Brent Suter. Bryant opened with a line single to left. With two outs, Avisail Garcia misplayed Tommy La Stella's fly ball to the warning track in right for an RBI triple.

Tennis-Tsitsipas calls for coaching to be allowed during matches

Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Sunday coaching during matches still takes place on the ATP Tour and that rules in place banning such instruction need to be changed. Tsitsipas, speaking in Toronto where he is the third seed for the Masters 1000 hardcourt event, feels there needs to be a way to allow communication between coaches and players that is not overly intrusive to the flow of a match.

Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

Lionel Messi wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team FC Barcelona and confirmed he was talking with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move. The 34-year-old Argentine's emotional news conference followed Barca's announcement last week that it could no longer afford him after a glittering two decades.

Tennis-Nadal hopes to find footing at Toronto hardcourt event

Rafa Nadal said on Sunday he had not yet fully recovered from a foot issue that kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics but hopes a U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto will help him to regain confidence in his on-court movements. Nadal's first event since his semi-final loss at the French Open ended in a shock third-round exit in Washington on Thursday and the Spaniard admitted his left foot was holding him back.

Olympics-Brazil bucks trend, celebrates record Olympic haul

Brazil ended the Tokyo Games with their best ever placing on the medal table even though the country's athletes have had to cope with a reduction in investment since Rio hosted the Olympics five years ago. The South American nation finished 12th in Tokyo with 21 medals, one place higher than in Rio and with two more medals.

Olympics-Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event would serve as a symbol of world triumph over the pandemic. But with strict pandemic countermeasures and as COVID-19 variants have surged back around the world, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial windfall Japan had wanted.

Golf-Kim implodes with 13 on par-three hole at TPC Southwind

South Korea's Kim Si-woo had a forgettable day as he fired five balls into the water en route to an abysmal 13 on a par-three hole during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. Kim, playing in his first event since finishing in a share of 32nd in the men's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics, was even par on the day when he stepped up to TPC Southwind's 155-yard 11th hole that features an island green.

FACTBOX: Tokyo Olympics by numbers

The Tokyo Games came to a close on Sunday, ending 16 days of high drama on and off the playing field. Here is a summary of major figures and facts at the Games:

WTA roundup: Andrea Petkovic wins title in Romania

Germany's Andrea Petkovic smashed Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-1, 6-1 to win her first singles title in more than six years Sunday at the inaugural Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It is the seventh career trophy for the second-seeded Petkovic, 33, and her first since February 2015 at Antwerp, Belgium.

Factbox - Biles, Belarus and sports drama: Tokyo's Olympics were full of surprises

In an action-packed Tokyo Olympics that were held in the shadow a pandemic, the upsets were not just confined to the stadiums and sports fields. The following were some of the biggest surprises in the Tokyo Games:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)