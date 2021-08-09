Left Menu

Soccer-Kane quarantining at Spurs' training complex, says Nuno

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reported back to the club and is isolating at its training complex while fulfilling quarantine requirements following his holiday in the Bahamas and Florida, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 08:33 IST
Soccer-Kane quarantining at Spurs' training complex, says Nuno

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reported back to the club and is isolating at its training complex while fulfilling quarantine requirements following his holiday in the Bahamas and Florida, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Sunday. Kane, 28, did not show up for pre-season training last week but maintained he "never refused" to train amid reports that he was trying to force a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Nuno said that he has not yet spoken to the club's captain, who will train alone until Thursday in order to comply with protocols enforced to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections. "Harry is with us. He has to quarantine. He is in The Lodge but he is training," Nuno said, referring to the luxury residential facility for players at the training complex.

"We expect to integrate Harry when he follows all the protocols that we have to apply. "I will speak with Harry probably as soon as possible... we have a training session tomorrow and with social distancing hopefully I will speak with Harry."

Nuno made the comments following Tottenham's 1-0 pre-season friendly win over north London rivals Arsenal. On Friday, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that the club were still keen to sign the England captain after an initial offer reportedly worth 100 million pounds ($138.66 million) was turned down by the London club in June.

Tottenham, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, will host City on Aug. 15 in the opening game of their 2021-22 campaign. ($1 = 0.7212 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021