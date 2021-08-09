Left Menu

'We are so proud of you': Virat Kohli congratulates India's Tokyo Olympics athletes

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday applauded the performances of athletes from the country who participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Nottingham | Updated: 09-08-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 09:18 IST
Indian athletes (Image: Virat Kohli's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday applauded the performances of athletes from the country who participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze). "Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind," Kohli tweeted.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games. Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) also won medals in the Tokyo Games.

India batsman Rohit Sharma hailed all the athletes with a "special mention" to Neeraj. "Very well done to all our athletes from various fields. They went out there and gave their best. Special mention to @Neeraj_chopra1. You all have made nation proud," Rohit tweeted.

The Tokyo Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Once the Games were declared as closed, the Olympic flame was extinguished. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

