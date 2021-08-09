Swimming-Australia boss Baumann quits three months into role
"As a two-time cancer survivor, I appreciate how important health and family are," the Swimming Australia Chief Executive said in a statement. "I recognise the timing is difficult but I know I must take this time for myself and my family now." Canadian Baumann, who won two gold medals in the pool at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, leaves amid a review of Swimming Australia's culture following allegations of abuse by current and former swimmers. Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins said an interim CEO would be appointed as soon as possible.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's swimming boss Alex Baumann has quit three months into the role for health reasons, the sport's national federation said on Monday. "As a two-time cancer survivor, I appreciate how important health and family are," the Swimming Australia Chief Executive said in a statement.
"I recognize the timing is difficult but I know I must take this time for myself and my family now." Canadian Baumann, who won two gold medals in the pool at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, leaves amid a review of Swimming Australia's culture following allegations of abuse by current and former swimmers.
Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins said an interim CEO would be appointed as soon as possible. "We're sad to see Alex go. This is a great loss for our sport, but we understand his reasons," he said.
Australian swimming had its best Olympics at Tokyo, winning nine gold medals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Olympics-Triathlon-With only one Brownlee to beat, Tokyo field can dream of gold
Tokyo Olympics opening drew 16.7 mln U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 mln U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for medal round in Women's 10m Air Pistol event
Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun, Arvind qualify for SF after finishing 3rd in repechage 2 of Lightweight Double Sculls