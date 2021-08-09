Left Menu

Rugby-Pressure on All Blacks to keep Eden Park record intact: Uelese

So we're looking forward to a much more polished performance from both sides this weekend." Australia were crushed in the third quarter on Saturday as the All Blacks ran in three tries to blow out their 16-8 hafltime lead. Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway said it was reminiscent of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition where Australia's teams crumbled after half-time against attacking New Zealand sides.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:17 IST
Rugby-Pressure on All Blacks to keep Eden Park record intact: Uelese

Australia need to win at Eden Park on Saturday to level the Bledisloe series but the pressure is on New Zealand to keep their winning streak alive at the Auckland fortress, according to Wallabies hooker Jordan Uelese.

The All Blacks beat Australia 33-25 in the Bledisloe Cup opener on Saturday at Eden Park, where they remain undefeated since 1994 and unbeaten by the Wallabies since 1986. Victory on Saturday will ensure New Zealand retain the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested by the trans-Tasman nations, for a 19th successive year.

"If anything, the pressure's not on us, the pressure's on them," Uelese told reporters on Monday. "No-one wants to be the first All Blacks team to lose at Eden Park."

Saturday's match also doubles as the first of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship which includes Argentina and South Africa. Uelese came off the bench to score a try after the siren, one of three late five-pointers that flattered the Wallabies after they trailed 33-8 just after the hour-mark.

It was nonetheless their narrowest defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park since 2009, when they were edged 22-16. "At least we've had a taste of what it's like now, 'the cauldron' they call it out here," said Uelese.

"We take great confidence from that performance. It was a scratchy performance from both sides. So we're looking forward to a much more polished performance from both sides this weekend." Australia were crushed in the third quarter on Saturday as the All Blacks ran in three tries to blow out their 16-8 hafltime lead.

Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway said it was reminiscent of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition where Australia's teams crumbled after half-time against attacking New Zealand sides. "I'd say ... they make a really conscious choice to focus on that part of the game," he added.

"We'll fix that up, we'll review it and go again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021