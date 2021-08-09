Left Menu

Mandeep wins second professional bout with TKO

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra has won his second professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout against local Devon Lira here.The 27-year-old, who is a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, turned professional in March this year.The Indian prevailed in the second round by way of TKO in what was to be a four-round contest in the lightweight 61kg category.

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:46 IST
Mandeep wins second professional bout with TKO
Image Credit: Facebook (@Mandeep.JangraOfficial )
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra has won his second professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout against local Devon Lira here.

The 27-year-old, who is a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, turned professional in March this year.

The Indian prevailed in the second round by way of TKO in what was to be a four-round contest in the lightweight (61kg) category. ''As an amateur I used to compete in the 69kg category and I have reduced a lot to fit into this division but I am happy with it,'' he told PTI after his victory on Sunday.

''I have a great team around me in ProBox Promotions and I am very thankful for all the Indian people that support me, not just back home but in the local community in Florida,'' he said. He had beaten Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in a four-round unanimous decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021