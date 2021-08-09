ISL: Goalkeeper TP Rehenesh extends contract with Jamshedpur FC

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC on Monday extended the contract of goalkeeper TP Rehenesh for three years. Hence, the goalkeeper will be seen wearing the Jamshedpur colours up to May 2024. The 28-year-old from Kozhikode was delighted to continue playing under the tutelage of Owen Coyle.

"I had a fantastic season with Jamshedpur FC and I had amazing support from the gaffer, the goalkeeping coach Ezequiel as well as the entire squad," Rehenesh said in a statement. "I haven't been able to meet the fans personally, but the love they show for me, and the club drives me to perform better every match and win for them.

Advertisement

"I am glad to continue here, and I hope I can help to bring glory and trophies to the club in my time here -- the fans deserve it," he added. Rehenesh was one of the top performers of Jamshedpur FC in the 2020-21 ISL season having made 54 saves in 19 matches (save percentage of 74 per cent) and 9 clean sheets.

His performances brought him great praise from the fans who deservedly selected him as the Fans' Player of the Season. Head coach Owen Coyle was delighted to retain Rehenesh for the coming seasons as he said, "Every top team needs a goalkeeper with great command and instinct. There's no doubt that Rehenesh is one of the best keepers in the country at the moment.

"He was outstanding in between the sticks, and I expect him to take the same form into next season as well to help us to the play-offs. He will have an important role to play for us," the coach added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)