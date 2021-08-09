Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas calls for coaching to be allowed during matches; Tokyo Olympics organizers report 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas calls for coaching to be allowed during matches

Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Sunday coaching during matches still takes place on the ATP Tour and that rules in place banning such instruction need to be changed. Tsitsipas, speaking in Toronto where he is the third seed for the Masters 1000 hardcourt event, feels there needs to be a way to allow communication between coaches and players that is not overly intrusive to the flow of a match.

Tokyo Olympics organizers report 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Olympics organizers reported on Monday 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases. Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, while the Paralympics are slated to start on Aug. 24.

Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

Lionel Messi wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team FC Barcelona and confirmed he was talking with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move. The 34-year-old Argentine's emotional news conference followed Barca's announcement last week that it could no longer afford him after a glittering two decades.

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.

Tennis-Nadal hopes to find footing at Toronto hardcourt event

Rafa Nadal said on Sunday he had not yet fully recovered from a foot issue that kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics but hopes a U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto will help him to regain confidence in his on-court movements. Nadal's first event since his semi-final loss at the French Open ended in a shock third-round exit in Washington on Thursday and the Spaniard admitted his left foot was holding him back.

Olympics-Brazil bucks trend, celebrates record Olympic haul

Brazil ended the Tokyo Games with their best ever placing on the medal table even though the country's athletes have had to cope with a reduction in investment since Rio hosted the Olympics five years ago. The South American nation finished 12th in Tokyo with 21 medals, one place higher than in Rio and with two more medals.

Olympics-Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport, and deeply personal turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organizers said the event would serve as a symbol of world triumph over the pandemic. But with strict pandemic countermeasures and as COVID-19 variants have surged back around the world, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial windfall Japan had wanted.

Golf-Kim implodes with 13 on a par-three hole at TPC Southwind

South Korea's Kim Si-woo had a forgettable day as he fired five balls into the water en route to an abysmal 13 on a par-three hole during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. Kim, playing in his first event since finishing in a share of 32nd in the men's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics, was even par on the day when he stepped up to TPC Southwind's 155-yard 11th hole that features an island green.

FACTBOX: Tokyo Olympics by numbers

The Tokyo Games came to a close on Sunday, ending 16 days of high drama on and off the playing field. Here is a summary of major figures and facts at the Games:

Factbox - Biles, Belarus, and sports drama: Tokyo's Olympics were full of surprises

In an action-packed Tokyo Olympics that were held in the shadow of a pandemic, the upsets were not just confined to the stadiums and sports fields. The following were some of the biggest surprises in the Tokyo Games:

