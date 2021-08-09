Chennaiyin FC signs Nivia as official kit partner

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC has signed the country's leading sports brand Nivia as the official kit partner on a multi-year deal, starting from the 2021-22 season.

Nivia will have exclusive retailing rights to CFC's takedown and replica jerseys, adding pan-India merchandise reach for the franchise across retail and e-commerce channels, a press release said here on Monday.

The collection will also comprise a fanwear selection of polo tees, shirts, trousers, and boots, underscoring both brands' desire to enhance the collaboration beyond a traditional sports sponsorship model.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said the partnership with Nivia would help widen reach across Tamil Nadu.

''We are excited to team up with Nivia, one of the most successful sports brands in the football ecosystem in India.

This partnership clearly underlines our ascendancy within the sport and will help us widen our reach across Tamil Nadu through their distribution network.'' Nivia has strong footprints in the football ecosystem in India as well as Asia and is one of the most trusted when it comes to reaching and loyalty. The iconic brand had associated with ISL in 2018 with a three-year multi-crore deal as the league's official ball partner. It has also worked with national football federations of India, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

This strategic partnership will also ensure the club explores various opportunities to develop football in the grassroots further alongside this indigenous brand, the release said.

Rajesh Kharabanda, Managing Director of Nivia, said: ''The new season of the ISL is around the corner and Nivia is extremely proud to be kick-starting the association with the two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC.''

