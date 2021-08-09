Left Menu

Saka filled with respect as he gets rousing reception from Arsenal, Tottenham supporters

England international Bukayo Saka received a standing ovation from Tottenham Hotspur fans during Arsenal's pre-season friendly on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:47 IST
Saka filled with respect as he gets rousing reception from Arsenal, Tottenham supporters
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka (Photo/ Bukayo Saka Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England international Bukayo Saka received a standing ovation from Tottenham Hotspur fans during Arsenal's pre-season friendly on Sunday. Saka had come off the bench in the second half of Arsenal's game against Tottenham and this was his first appearance since England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

"So much respect for this, thank you," Saka wrote on his Instagram story. Saka was racially abused after England suffered a defeat against Italy at the Wembley Stadium, but he received a rousing reception from both home and away fans upon his return for Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal suffered a 0-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur courtesy a Son Heung-min goal. Earlier, the Gunners had also condemned the racial abuse being faced by teenager Saka. Saka along with Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho all missed the chance to net goals in the penalty shootouts at Wembley.

The English players were then abused on social media. The teenager will now be looking to help the Gunners to improve on their efforts from last season when they missed out on European qualification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021