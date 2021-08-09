Blue Tigers to kick-off camp in Kolkata from August 15

Keeping an eye on their preparation for the forthcoming international friendlies in September 2021, the Indian national football team will be camping in Kolkata from August 15 onwards. All players and staff will be assembling by the day with training sessions starting from the next day (August 16). This marks the return of the national team camp in Kolkata after 15 years, with the Blue Tigers last having camped in Kolkata way back in 2006 prior to the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

The camp will be conducted under a secured bio-bubble adhering to the laid-down health parameters in wake of the current pandemic situation. The contingent will also be undergoing regular testing. Head coach Igor Stimac has named his initial list of 23 probables, leaving out players from ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC owing to the two club's commitments in the AFC Cup in the Maldives. Players from both clubs will be joining the squad immediately after finishing their club commitments in the continental tournament.

Stimac in an official release said: "I am very happy to meet with my players again and get ready for the upcoming challenges forward together." "We wish both the Indian clubs good luck and hope they do well in the AFC Cup. Meanwhile, we need to check on the rest of the players who will kick-off the camp with us next week, and choose the best ones until the rest of the players join us," Stimac, who coached Croatia to qualification for the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014, added.

The 23 players joining the camp on August 15 are as follows: Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Ashish Rai, Seriton Fernandes, Adil Khan, Chinglensana Singh, Narender, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Mandar Rao Dessai. Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Glan Martins, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammed.

Forwards: Rahul KP, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Rahim Ali. The ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC players who will be joining the camp after their AFC Cup duties are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ashqiue Kuruniyan. Forwards: Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri. (ANI)

