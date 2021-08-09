Left Menu

Soccer-Bojan becomes latest ex-Barca player to sign for J-League's Kobe

The move increases the number of former Barcelona players at the club, who are owned by the Catalan side's shirt sponsors Rakuten. In addition to Iniesta, Bojan joins former Nou Camp players Sergi Samper and Thomas Vermaelen at the J-League outfit while David Villa also previously played for Kobe.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:02 IST
Former Barcelona and AS Roma winger Bojan Krkic has joined Vissel Kobe, the J-League club announced on Monday. The 30-year-old, a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, will reunite with Spain World Cup winner Andres Iniesta after the pair played together at the Catalan side from 2007 to 2011.

Bojan joins after a stint in Major League Soccer with Montreal Impact as Kobe push for a place in next year's Asian Champions League. The move increases the number of former Barcelona players at the club, who are owned by the Catalan side's shirt sponsors Rakuten.

