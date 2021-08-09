Left Menu

Red Bull's misfortune will balance itself out in second half of season, says Christian Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said that the team losing the lead in the constructors' championship and Max Verstappen slipping behind in the drivers' standings is simply down to misfortune.

ANI | Stavelot | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:20 IST
Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez (Photo: Formula1.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said that the team losing the lead in the constructors' championship and Max Verstappen slipping behind in the drivers' standings is simply down to misfortune. Horner, however, insisted that the squad's luck will balance itself out over the full course of the season. Red Bull had a comfortable 44-point lead in the championship after Max Verstappen won the French, Styrian and Austrian Grand Prix - but controversial Lap 1 incidents in the British and Hungarian Grand Prix saw him lose out to Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton now leads Verstappen by eight points, while Mercedes are 12 points ahead in the constructors' race.

When asked to evaluate the first half of the season, Horner replied, as per Formula1.com: "At no point do we feel that [we've been] absolutely in control. We've won six races in the first half of the year. The races we haven't scored at: Azerbaijan wasn't Max's fault [a tyre problem put him out late on while leading], Silverstone wasn't Max's fault, here [Hungary] wasn't Max's fault, so our luck will change. "Over the length of a season it will balance itself out and I look forward to the second half of the year. The whole team deserves a well-earned break, the drivers will get some time off and believe you me we'll come out fighting in the second half of the championship so yes, it's going to be interesting," added Horner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

