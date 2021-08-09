Left Menu

Arjuna Awardee para shuttler moves Delhi HC against non-selection for Tokyo games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:35 IST
Arjuna Awardee para shuttler moves Delhi HC against non-selection for Tokyo games
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arjuna Awardee para shuttler Raj Kumar has moved the Delhi High Court against his non-selection for the mixed doubles badminton event in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, which the court Thursday said will be heard on August 10.

Justice Rekha Palli deferred hearing on the challenge to await certain documents pertaining to the dispute.

Senior advocate Nalin Kohli, appearing for the Badminton Association of India, said that his client had nothing to do with the selection process which was based on the performance of a player in the "Race to Tokyo" events.

Advocate Sunny Singla, representing the shuttler, said that Kumar's selection was withheld in spite of his name being sent to the authorities concerned.

Kumar has sought a direction to the authorities to include his name in the list of selected candidates.

He has contended that grave injustice has been caused to him on account of the Paralympic Committee of India's (PCI) selection panel to select the pair ranked 31 -- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli -- for the mixed doubles badminton event.

The petition alleged that the selection committee arbitrarily ignored the pair ranked 6, Raj Kumar and Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar, for Tokyo Paralympics.

"The Selection Committee of the PCI and respondent no. 4 (Badminton Association) in the arbitrary, capricious and discriminatory exercise of discretion failed to select/ sent the entry of the Petitioner in Tokyo Paralympic 2020 games in badminton competition mixed doubles SL 3-SU 5 event," the petition reads.

Kumar has thus submitted that the selection process was not fair and transparent in view of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 which mandates judicious selection of players to represent India on merits for major International events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021