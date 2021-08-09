Left Menu

Soccer-Fans outside Messi's house 'devastated' over Argentine's Barca exit

"I don't think the club has done enough to make him stay, I think it was in the club's hands to make him stay, beyond the money," said Barca and Argentina fan Gonzalo Moreno. Messi said on Sunday that PSG was "a possibility" but that he had not yet signed any deal.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:38 IST
Soccer-Fans outside Messi's house 'devastated' over Argentine's Barca exit
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona fans gathered outside Lionel Messi's house on Monday eager for a glimpse of the club's greatest ever player and spoke of their sadness at the Argentine leaving the club after 21 years. A tearful Messi on Sunday bid farewell to the club he has spent his entire career at and said he was talking with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move.

"I feel devastated," said Cristian Garcia, wearing a Barca shirt with Messi's name and number 10 on the back. "To see a player that I have always followed, who is an example for me, to see him leave now brings me a lot of pain."

Messi said he had agreed a 50% pay cut in order to stay at Barca and sign a new contract but was unable to finalise the deal due to the Spanish league's financial control rules and the club's huge debts. "I don't think the club has done enough to make him stay, I think it was in the club's hands to make him stay, beyond the money," said Barca and Argentina fan Gonzalo Moreno.

Messi said on Sunday that PSG was "a possibility" but that he had not yet signed any deal. French media have reported that he is on the verge of doing so, however. There were no signs of movement around his house in the hills of the wealthy district of Castelldefels where he has made his home with his wife and three sons, although the player was expected to fly to Paris within a day or two.

Youngster Jonas Romero said he was "waiting to see if we can see Messi before he leaves for PSG,", adding that he wanted the player to sign his shirt and take a picture with him. Another fan, Saul Moreno, added: "I don't want Messi to go to PSG, but I know he's going to go."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021