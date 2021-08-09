Left Menu

Rugby-Lions series already in the past for South Africa, says Marx

Marx does not envisage any hangover from the Lions win, which was secured with a nail-biting 19-16 victory on Saturday, only the Boks’ fourth test since they lifted the Rugby World Cup in November, 2019. "We won that series but now it’s onto the next task, the Rugby Championship, and we are focusing on Argentina," Marx told reporters on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:40 IST
Rugby-Lions series already in the past for South Africa, says Marx

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx believes the Springboks will have no trouble lifting themselves for the start of their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Saturday.

The Springboks defeated the British & Irish Lions 2-1 in a bruising series, but have little time to reflect on that success as they line up against Argentina in the southern hemisphere championship. Marx does not envisage any hangover from the Lions win, which was secured with a nail-biting 19-16 victory on Saturday, only the Boks’ fourth test since they lifted the Rugby World Cup in November, 2019.

"We won that series but now it’s onto the next task, the Rugby Championship, and we are focusing on Argentina," Marx told reporters on Monday. "The experience (against the Lions) was unbelievable and there are some sore bodies, while mentally it was a bit draining. But we hadn't played together before the Georgia test (on July 2) for 20 months, so for me personally, I’m hungry to keep going.

"Regardless of whether we are mentally tired, it is on to the next challenge and that's what I’m focusing on." The Boks will rotate their players for the clash against the South Americans, which could see the return of prop Ox Nche, who injured his neck in the first test against the Lions but is back in full training.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Duane Vermeulen must still pass fitness tests. Coach Jacques Nienaber is due to name his match-day 23 on Tuesday. The Boks won the Rugby Championship in 2019 but skipped the competition last year due to concerns over player welfare after professional rugby was halted in the country for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021